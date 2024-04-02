'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel Is in the Works

Get ready for more John Tucker Must Die! Three stars of the original 2006 film – Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel – teased some major news about a possible sequel to the classic teen comedy while reuniting at Epic Cons Chicago on March 24.

Bush, Kebbel and Metcalfe revealed that nearly two decades after the release of the original film, a script has been written for a sequel. Addressing fans' hopes for a sequel at the fan expo, Metcalfe confessed that there is a new film in the very early stages of being made. "I've heard rumors of this script – there's a script," Metcalfe told fans in a video posted to TikTok. "Apparently, it's amazing."

The Desperate Housewives alum noted that while he himself had not read the script, he would "definitely love to be a part of it." After his big reveal about the script, Metcalfe added that there were plans to bring the original cast back together for another move. Kebbel confirmed that she had read the script and that it "does involve all of the OG cast," which also included Ashanti, Penn Badgley and Brittany Snow.

Kebbel noted that Metcalfe's playboy character "may or may not get a chance to change," and that it could be "very exciting" in the sequel. "Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?" Metcalfe jokingly asked, referencing the thong iconic scene from the original film. "We wanted to talk to you about that," teased Kebbel in response. "We were thinking you'd actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It'd be a whole thing." Metcalfe fired back, "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen."

Also during the fan panel, Metcalfe reflected on the "pressure" he felt filming the original movie to maintain his character's physique. "I was not eating, and I was working out three times a day," said Metcalfe, who admitted that he would be at the gym "anytime that I was not on set." Playing John Tucker, Metcalfe said he was "working out and eating salmon every night," revealing that he was taking the whole role "pretty darn seriously." Bush and Kebbel agreed that the movie's set "was rough in terms of body image" for all the actors involved.