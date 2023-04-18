'Chicago P.D.': Sophia Bush Revisits On-Set Assault Allegations, Blasts Male Co-Stars

It's been six years since Sophia Bush played Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D., but now, she's revisiting the on-set allegations that made her leave and blasting her former male co-stars. According to Variety, in the latest episode of the Drama Queens podcast, hosted by Bush and her One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, the trio, along with guest and former co-star Danneel Ackles, discussed their experience on the set and the very public and inappropriate behavior of creator Mark Schwan, who would ask them to do cocaine, touch them, and unfortunately, much more.

This then led to Sophia Bush talking about experiencing a similar type of behavior again on Chicago P.D., which she was on for four seasons. The actress made claims of experiencing abusive behavior on set, but even after having co-stars telling her that they had her back, they never did.

"What you experienced that night, the way you got yelled at, that's exactly the shit I was dealing with in Chicago and also had a group of men who were like, 'I love you so much, you're our best friend.' [They] never got involved and never stood up," Bush shared. "And I know some of them are mad that I acknowledge that when we talk about this show as well, and you know what? I don't care. That fear that I'm going to keep talking about it better be what makes you behave better on every set you're on. From the time that you left North Carolina, the time I left Illinois, they better behave better. They better be a little afraid."

The Good Sam actress didn't name names, so there is no telling who she was talking about or if it was crew or cast. However, it is public knowledge that Sophia Bush did make claims against Jason Beghe, who has portrayed Sergeant Hank Voight since the beginning. NBC, Universal Television, and Wolf Entertainment conducted an investigation after multiple, separate claims against the actor, and Beghe apologized for his anger issues.

It's unfortunate that Sophia Bush had to go through what she did not only once but twice. While she was able to find the courage to leave Chicago P.D., it's sad that she didn't have anyone fighting for her, no matter what had happened. Hopefully, with her next TV role, whenever that is since CBS' Good Sam was sadly canceled last year, she will be in a much better and happier environment because she definitely deserves it.