Demi Lovato's Comedy Series Hits Major Setback

Demi Lovato's planned multi-cam comedy will not be moving forward at NBC. Deadline confirmed Thursday afternoon that the network opted to pass over the pilot Hungry, which had been in the works for more than a year with Lovato attached as executive producer and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter among the cast.

NBC did not give a reason for the decision, though the decision to not move forward with the series comes after Lovato in March was confirmed to no longer be attached to the project as a series star. Deadline, citing sources close to product, reported at the time that the singer stepped back from their acting role just as the show was about to begin production due to "scheduling issues." It was reported at the time that Lovato's role would be recast, eventually going to Winter, and the pilot would remain on schedule despite the hiccup.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and directed by James Burrows, Hungry was set to follow a group of friends who are part of a food issues group as they help one another while looking for "love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better." Along with Winter, the cast included Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman, and Ashley D. Kelley. The comedy originally received a pilot commitment from NBC back in January 2021, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting at the time that the project was "in development" at the network. Lovato, who previously opened up to fans about her own struggles with disordered eating, has not commented on the abrupt end to the show. Winter also has not offered comment.

Hungry's end came as NBC delivered unsavory news to numerous titles under its umbrella on Thursday. Also on Thursday, NBC axed the single-camera comedy Kenan, which is by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, after two seasons. Ted Danson-starring series Mr. Mayor, which follows a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he's still got it, was also canceled following a two season run. NBC's high-stakes thriller The Endgame, about recently captured international arms dealer Elena Federova, meanwhile, was canceled after just a single season.

It hasn't been all bad news at NBC, though. The network recently picked up George Lopez's comedy pilot Lopez Vs. Lopez to series. NBC also recently renewed American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock for additional seasons.