NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022. The three shows that got the ax on Thursday were the freshman drama The Endgame and the sitcoms Mr. Mayor and Kenan. Both sitcoms were some of the lowest-watched shows on the network, so their cancellations came without much surprise. American Auto, Young Rock, and Grand Crew were also renewed on Thursday. Earlier this week, NBC renewed the Law & Order revival, as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime. Law & Order: SVU and all three One Chicago shows were previously renewed for multiple seasons in 2020. NBC also has plans to air Quantum Leap and Night Court reboots, as well as George Lopez's new show Lopez vs. Lopez, during the 2022-2023 TV season. Scroll on for a look at the shows NBC just canceled.

The Endgame The Endgame was marketed as a successor to The Blacklist, but it never quite caught on as the James Spader-starring thriller did. The Endgame only averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating in Live+7 data, reports TVLine. It ranked 12th of the 14 NBC dramas in the demographic, only beating Ordinary Joe and Transplant. The Endgame starred Morena Baccarin as a criminal mastermind who squared off against an FBI agent, played by Ryan Michelle Bathe. The series finale aired on May 2. prevnext

Mr. Mayor Mr. Mayor was canceled after two seasons. The show's May 17 season finale will now be its last episode. Mr. Mayor averaged just 2.4 million total viewers weekly and a 0.4 18-49 demographic, reports TVLine. Ted Danson starred as a business tycoon who becomes Los Angeles mayor, while Holly Hunter played his idealistic deputy mayor. prevnext

Kenan (Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBC) Kenan Thompson's NBC sitcom Kenan will not last anywhere near as long as his tenure on SNL. The show was canceled after just two seasons. The series starred Thompson as a single dad who juggles his job at an Atlanta television show and raising his two young daughters. All 10 episodes of the series were tossed on air in January, two episodes per week before the Winter Olympics began. It averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 0.35 18-49 rating. prevnext

Hungry (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images [Ariel Winter]; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group [Demi Lovato]) Hungry was canceled before it ever made it to the screen. The show was in contention for the 2022-2023 season, but the sitcom was derailed after Demi Lovato suddenly left the project. Modern Family star Ariel Winter was brought in at the last moment to save it, but it ultimately did not work out. NBC passed on the pilot, reports Deadline. prevnext

Renewed: Young Rock, Grand Crew, and American Auto Young Rock, Grand Crew, and American Auto were all renewed. Young Rock will return for its third season in Fall 2022, while Grand Crew and American Auto will start their second. Young Rock is inspired by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life story and features the real Rock narrating the show while he runs for president in 2023. Grand Crew is about five Black friends searching for a new place to hang out, but wind up at a local wine bar. The show's renewal is a surprise since it struggled to average 2 million total weekly viewers during its 10-episode first season. American Auto's first season averaged 2.7 million viewers, and its second will be expanded to 13 episodes. prevnext