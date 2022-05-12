CBS Cancels Nostalgic Reboot After 4 Seasons

✖

Magnum P.I. has been canceled by CBS after four seasons, reports Variety. The modern take on the iconic 1980s action series starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum premiered its fourth season back in October, continuing the story of the former Navy SEAL whose military skills serve him well as a private investigator.

Starring alongside Hernandez is Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta. Magnum P.I. is just one of several CBS shows to get the ax Thursday, as the network also canceled United States of Al, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll.

Magnum P.I.'s cancellation seems to come as somewhat of a shock, as Hernandez told TV Line just last month that Season 5 was all but a sure thing. "Oh, we're good. We're golden. I think you could bank on that," he said in April. He continued of the series, "Yeah, it's solid. The numbers are great, it travels well internationally.... So yeah, I think we're in good shape. And you know what, they're happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I've already been asked to direct another one next season."

The Season 4 finale aired just last week on May 6, wrapping up the season with a long-awaited kiss between Magnum and Higgins after she confessed her feelings for her partner. While it looked like Higgins' desire to confess her feelings would be thwarted by Magnum's ex-girlfriend Lia appearing to come out of his bedroom, the two friends were able to finally reveal their more-than-platonic emotions for one another when the investigator revealed a tipsy Lia simply crashed for the night at his place – nothing more. While both Magnum and Higgins danced around their desire not to lose their friendship if something were to go south romantically, in the end, they couldn't hold back any longer, going in for the big kiss as the screen faded to black to wrap up the season.