Sophia Bush's TV Return Revealed 4 Years After 'Chicago P.D.' Exit

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is returning to television four years after leaving the NBC crime drama. On Friday night, CBS picked up Good Sam, a new medical drama, straight to series. It will air during the 2021-2022 TV season. Bush stars as a talented surgeon with a complicated relationship with her father. Since leaving Chicago P.D., Bush had several guest roles and starred in a spy drama pilot for CBS in 2019 that did not go forward.

In Good Sam, Bush plays the titular Sam, who has embraced her leadership role after her pompous boss fell into a coma. The pilot starts with her boss waking up from the coma and demanding he go back to performing surgeries. Now, Sam has to oversee her former boss, who is also her father. The rest of the cast features Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, and Wendy Crewson, who reports Deadline. It was written by Kaite Wech, who serves as an executive producer with Jennie Snyder Urman and director Tamra Davis. It is a CBS Studios production.

Bush played Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. and left at the end of Season 4 in May 2017. She also played the role in crossovers with Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, Chicago Med, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After wrapping up her work as Lindsay, she made appearances on Drunk History, Jane the Virgin, This Is Us, and Love, Victor. Good Sam is Bush's second attempt at a show with CBS. In 2019, she starred in Surveillance, a high-concept spy drama, but the project was not picked up.

Before Chicago P.D., Bush also starred as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. Her other credits include Nip/Tuck, Marshall, and Incredibles 2. Her next movie, False Positive with Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux, opens on June 25.

CBS also picked up the comedy Smallwood for next season. This series stars Pete Holmes (Crashing) as a man who is laid off from his job at a GM factory and decides to pursue a career as a professional bowler. It is based on the life of bowler Tom Smallwood. Chi McBride and Katie Lowes also star in the series, created by Mark Gross. Brian D'Arcy James and David Hollander are producers on the CBS Studios show. CBS also passed on Ways & Means, a political drama starring Patrick Dempsey, and Welcome to Georgia, which starred Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley.