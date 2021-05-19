'Good Sam': Sophia Bush Returns to Primetime in First Look Photos

✖

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is returning to prime-time television. As a part of their official upfront announcements. CBS released first look photos of Good Sam, the upcoming medical drama starring Bush and Jason Isaacs. The show was given a full-season pick-up and will air on CBS for the 2021-2022 fall season. Good Sam tells the story of "Dr. Samantha Griffith (Bush) as she learns the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, a role she’s had ever since the legendary leader of the place -- her father (Isaacs) -- fell into a coma. But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business."

The rest of the cast features Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, and Wendy Crewson. It was written by Katie Wech, who serves as an executive producer with Jennie Snyder Urman and director Tamra Davis.

Dr. Samantha Griffith learned everything she knows from her father, now it's time for her to teach him. Will this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal their patients?

Bush shared her excitement over the show's pick up on Instagram, writing about the start-stop-finally-start-again process due to COVID. "In early 2020, Katie [Wech]said to me, 'you are Sam. There’s no one I’d rather do this with,' and off to Canada we went," the One Tree Hill star wrote. "COVID shut us down (along with all productions) just three short weeks into prep, and we all came home to wait it out. The team [CBS] asked us to hold on. They said this one was special. And so we did."

"We all believed we’d get back to Toronto eventually and tell this story that had moved into our brains and gotten in our bones," Bush continued. "And in January of 2021, we all headed up to Canada to quarantine. A full year after we began, in early February, we were back." Bush praised the hard work from the cast and crew who worked through a pandemic to get this show out into the world. "15 months, nearly to the day of our first day last year, we’re picked up," she concluded. "My heart is bursting. I love everybody. Don’t ever let a delay (even the biggest global one of your lifetime) make you doubt that what’s for you will be yours. Do the work. Keep your dreams alive. And go to work!"