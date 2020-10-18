'SNL': Justin Bieber Feels 'Lonely' in His 'Holy' Return to Late Night

Justin Bieber returns for his latest SNL appearance on Saturday, bringing a very different version than fans have seen in the past. Bieber first appeared as a musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show back in 2010. He followed that by playing both host and musical guest in February 2013, the youngest person to do so. That appearance didn't get rave reviews from certain members of the cast, but the latest appearance sees a more mature Bieber taking the stage alongside Issa Rae.

Bieber kicked off his performances for the night with "Holy" alongside special surprise guest Chance The Rapper. The stripped down set-piece for the performance featured a neon cross behind Bieber in what could be the barn where Christ was born or it's just a barn. It could also be about wife Hailey Bieber.

The appearance at 30 Rock follows the debut of a music video for his latest track, "Lonely." Released at midnight on Friday, the video starring Room actor Jacob Tremblay as Bieber amassed over 8 million views by Saturday. It's a far more raw topic for Bieber and shows where he is now as a 26-year-old compared to the 13-year-old child discovered by Scooter Braun.

"Lonely" is a far more serious song for Bieber, particularly when compared to his release with Drake and DJ Khaled in September titled "Popstar." It follows a string of Bieber opening up about his life, his faith, his battles with mental illness and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

"I was 18, with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted," the singer said in September 2019. "This is a very scary concept for anyone."

He also reflected on "Lonely" shortly after its release, including the difficulty behind making the song and his view on its importance. "To be honest the song is hard for me to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," Bieber wrote soon after. "I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that's why I believe this song is so powerful."

There are still plenty of shades of old, headline fodder Bieber for fans out there. He recently debuted a new neck tattoo of a rose and had to turn on his legal powers after allegations of sexual assault were made online. He also challenged Tom Cruise to a fight earlier in 2020, in the pre-pandemic days.

He's also taken time to address his fans and lash out at those who are too wrapped up in his stardom, setting up camp outside his home. Only moments before he'd pick up his Top Country Song award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Bieber posted a message to fans on Instagram that slammed their desires to follow his every move.

"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," Bieber wrote. "This is not a hotel. It's my home." Bieber's latest album, Changes, was released in February and features "Popstar" and "Lonely."