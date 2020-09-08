Justin Bieber Debuts Massive New Neck Tattoo

Justin Bieber is flaunting some new ink. The 26-year-old singer on Monday night debuted a large new neck tattoo on Instagram. Sharing a shirtless photo of himself, Bieber revealed that he had gotten a long-stemmed rose tattooed onto his neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 7, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT

The new ink drew plenty of praise from fans, with one person writing that it was "awesome." Another person wondered if there was a significance behind the design, commenting, "would love to know the meaning of this rose?" Bieber, at this point in time, has not revealed his reasoning behind getting this particular artwork.

The tattoo was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Brian Woo, known professionally as Dr. Woo, whom Bieber thanked in his post. Woo has tattooed a number of A-listers, including Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, who in late August had a series of symbols tattooed onto her right hand by Woo. In debuting his new ink, Bieber, meanwhile, also shared a video of the process, showing himself lying on a table as Woo finished up his expert work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 7, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT

The new tattoo joins his large collection of ink, and marks just latest he has had done by Woo. According to PEOPLE, Bieber has more than 60 tattoos in total, with his newest piece positioned on the opposite side of his neck as a tattoo reading "Forever," which he had inked last December likely in honor of his wife. Baldwin, meanwhile, has a similar tattoo on her neck, the word "lover" written in cursive. Bieber also has the word "lover" tattooed on him. Both of those "lover" tattoos were done by Woo.

Bieber and Baldwin began dating in 2015, though they broke up the following year. In 2018, they reunited, with Bieber dropping to one knee while vacationing in the Bahamas that July. They got married the first time at a New York City courthouse just months later, in September of that year, before holding a private wedding ceremony with family and friends at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina just a year later.

Since tying the knot, the couple haven't shied away from expressing their love for one another or opening up about their relationship. Over the summer, the couple was even baptized together, something that Bieber said was "one of the most special moments of my life."