Justin Bieber Explains Why He Challenged Tom Cruise to Fight

In a hilarious new episode of Carpool Karaoke, Justin Bieber and host of The Late Late Show, James Corden talk dance moves, Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber and the pop star’s tweet to challenge Tom Cruise in a fight last June. After the two run through a few on-the-spot choreographed moves to Bieber’s new song “Yummy,” Corden finally asks the burning question that’s been on fans minds since last year: Why did Bieber challenge the Mission Impossible actor to a fight?

“I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” Bieber confessed. “[But] then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.’”

Corden then chimed in as he sided with Cruise on this one, saying, “I don’t think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”

That didn’t go over well with Bieber. The two jokingly went back and forth on who could win the fight, as Bieber defended himself explaining how and why he could win, while Corden talked at the same time in disagreement. Then Bieber even referred to himself as the Connor McGregor of entertainment.

“Absolutely not,” Bieber said as the two started their disagreement. “I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies.”

Corden replied with, “Dude, he is!” as Bieber kept talking. “He’s in phenomenal shape, he is in phenomenal shape!” The whole time, Bieber kept disagreeing at the same time.

“Phenomenal shape doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter,” Bieber replied.

That’s when Bieber got a little fired up over the conversation: “I start to get frustrated. You’re really boiling me up! I’m gonna f—ing fight you bro!” he said as he shook Corden and they both laughed.

Then Corden encouraged that saying it would be a good thing to start with him, then work his way up to Cruise.

“Fight me, and then, like, Zach Braff, and then you do Tom Cruise,” Corden suggested.

After they finally wrapped up that portion of the segment, Bieber went on to gush over his wife Hailey saying, “Being married is the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s extraordinary.”

He revealed that even though the two both have super busy schedules, during their downtime, they love staying in and “watching movies and just talking and eating together.” One of their most favorite shows to watch is the popular sitcom Friends, and when Corden asked him which character he’s most like, Bieber said “I’m a mix of all of them,” although he’s “sensitive” like Ross, but also sarcastic like Chandler.

This was Biebers first appearance on the popular Late Late Show segment since 2015.