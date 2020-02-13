Justin Bieber Opens up About His ‘Crazy’ Sex Life With Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is getting very personal with fans as he shares some steamy details about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, whom he married in September 2018. During a small performance at London’s Indigo at The O2 Tuesday, Bieber got candid about the newlyweds’ sex life when asked by a fan what he does on a normal day.

“It just depends who I’m with,” the “Yummy” singer responded, as per E! News. “When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It’s gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.”

“We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling,” he continued.

If that isn’t enough behind-the-scenes info on the Biebers’ married life, the couple shared never-before-seen footage of the couple’s September wedding ceremony, which they held in South Carolina after first marrying at a New York City courthouse months prior, in the latest episode of the musician’s YouTube series.

“She just walked down the stairs… and I was just there with the ring,” Bieber says in the episode. “And I was shaking and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?’”

Hailey added later, “Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”

Bieber and Hailey also opened up about their relationship during a 2019 Vogue interview in which the model called marriage “really effing hard.”

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she explained. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

