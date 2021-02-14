'SNL': Drunk Tom Brady Joined 'Weekend Update' Last Night

✖

Following the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the water for a boat parade. The seven-time Super Bowl champion sparked several comments by appearing to be intoxicated as he made his way back onto solid ground. Now SNL has used the opportunity to poke fun at Brady.

The jokes took place during the latest "Weekend Update." Michael Che delivered the news that the Buccaneers had defeated the Chiefs and won the Lombardi Trophy and that Brady had won the seventh Big Game of his career. Che then welcomed "Drunk Tom Brady" to the show for an extended conversation about the game and the celebration.

"Brady! Brady! Brady!" Beck Bennett chanted as he slid into the frame, Cris Collinsworth style. The longtime cast member wore a No. 12 Brady jersey, sunglasses, and a backward baseball cap. "Seventh Super Bowl. What? That's insane!" As he spoke, "Brady" had a noticeable slur, prompting Che to comment that this is a different side of the quarterback.

"Duh... It's because I'm in Tampa now. I'm Florida, baby," Bennett continued. "They got boats parades on the water, sunshine, and girls wearing bikinis. I'm not stuck in the freezing cold in Boston with the pilgrims and old man Belichick."

The sketch also touched on the "Lombardi Trophy toss" that stunned football fans. Brady turned heads during the victory boat parade by throwing the trophy from his luxury yacht to another holding the tight ends and wide receivers. Cameron Brate made the reception and then Rob Gronkowski celebrated by holding it high in the air.

As Drunk Brady explained, he has been taking that particular Lombardi Trophy everywhere he goes since winning Super Bowl LV. To prove his point, he pulled out a battered trophy that had seen better days. He used the bottom edge of the trophy to crack open a beer.

"Everybody is surprised that I'm tossing this thing around, but the trophy has a football on it," Bennett said. "I'm a quarterback, so it makes sense. What else am I going to do? Punt it? Another Super Bowl..."

While the boat parade and the Lombardi Trophy toss were the main topics of discussion during the sketch, the SNL cast made some jokes about other parts of Brady's life. They mentioned how he shows affection to his children, why "no one likes him," and how he is married to Gisele Bundchen. The show even predicted that Brady will win another Super Bowl next season.