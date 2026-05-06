‘Will Trent’ Season 4 Ends in Tragedy

Will Trent Season 4 ended in tragedy as the ABC drama lost another character in its heartbreaking season finale.

Just episodes after GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) was murdered, Angie Polaski’s husband Seth (Scott Foley) was killed in a car crash while he and Angie (Erika Christensen) were on the way to the hospital for the birth of their baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ERIKA CHRISTENSEN and SCOTT FOLEY in ‘will trent’ (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

In a shocking finale moment, the happy couple was stopped at a red light when they were struck by another car. It seemed like Angie and the baby were in the most danger initially, but Seth jumped into action to rescue his expectant wife from the car, keeping her calm as the pair ultimately decided to name their unborn baby Edie.

Once they reached the hospital, Angie was rushed into surgery, but while Seth promised he was right behind her, he soon realized his own injuries were more serious than they initially appeared. Just moments after he began to cough up blood, Seth collapsed on the floor.

The show then fast-forwarded through a series of quiet scenes that showed Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) meeting baby Edie for the first time as he brought the infant and Angie home to stay with him, Nico (Cora Lu Tran) and Betty.

The tragedy led to a heart-to-heart between Will and Edie, in which he echoed Amanda’s advice to him: “Be of service.”

RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ on ‘will trent’ season 4 (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)



“Hello… I’m… It’s me, Will. Will Trent. Wilbur, no, Uncle Will is fine. I’m so sorry about your dad. He was a good guy. He was a friend. Your mom loves you very much; she just needs a minute,” he told the baby. “This isn’t the easiest start for you. I know a little about that, but you have me, an awkward man in a suit at your service.”

“Here’s the contract. I will be here, slightly terrified. I’m probably going to mess up some, but I will make sure you are OK,” he continued. “I’ll make sure that you feel safe and loved. I’ll be like your Betty, just less demanding. Deal?”

Viewers then saw a montage of Will, Nico, Betty and Angie adjusting to their new lives without Seth, coming together to celebrate Edie’s first Halloween and Christmas.

Season 4 then ended with a jump forward, as Will and Angie returned to work to learn a newcomer would be taking over as deputy director, while Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) had been assigned to be Will’s new partner, and Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) was investigating a sex trafficking ring that resulted in her receiving a threat in the mail — opening the doors for Season 5.