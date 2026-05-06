Ted Turner Dead at 87

Ted Turner has died, according to a Turner Enterprises statement cited by CNN. He was 87.

CNN, which Turner founded, reported he died “peacefully” surround by loved ones. No cause of death was disclosed, though Turner was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in his final years.

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The New York Times provided a second confirmation of Turner’s passing. Family rep Phillip Evans stated that the late billionaire died at his Tallahassee-area home in Florida.

The outspoken Turner is best known for his media empire, the Turner Broadcasting System. The company’s portfolio included CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies and numerous other media properties. These assets now make up some of the most valuable parts of the Warner Bros. Discovery empire.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” said CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

He was also the former owner of the Atlanta Braves and the founder of professional wrestling company WCW, the now-defunct WWE competitor created with Turner’s acquisition of Jim Crockett Promotions.

The Atlanta Braves, which Turner bought from 1976 and remained an owner of until Time Warner sold them off in 2007, also issued a statement in memory of the executive that put them on a national stage.

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind – a brilliant businessman, consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” the organization’s tribute read. “Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into ‘America’s Team.’ Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995.

“Ted was also a legendary philanthropist whose compassion and generosity extended across the globe. We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community.”

The media mogul was worth a staggering $2.8 billion at the time of his passing, per Forbes. He was an advocate for environmentalism throughout his life, and a philanthropist for many organizations.