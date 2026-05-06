Amazon Addresses ‘Real Safety Concerns’ Plaguing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Set

As filming kicks off for the Summer I Turned Pretty movie, Prime Video is addressing “real safety concerns” caused by overeager fans.

On Tuesday, the streamer issued a statement to fans asking them to take a step back when it comes to visiting the movie’s set and sharing footage of stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno on set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing a video of the words “privacy please” written in the sand, Prime Video wrote on social media, “We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew.”

“We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible,” they continued. “Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han also shared the message on her Instagram Story, writing in her own post, “When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them. We often have to stop production to clear crowds from the shot, which breaks the crew’s focus.”

“This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too,” Han continued. “I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process.”

Prime Video had to issue a similar warning to fans ahead of the show’s third season, which debuted last summer, writing on social media at the time, “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY (Photo: Eddy Chen/Prime)

In September, the streamer announced that the beloved series, based on Han’s bestselling trilogy, would conclude with a movie in place of the previously planned fourth season.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” Han said in a statement at the time.

In the Season 3 finale, Belly (Tung) finally made her choice between Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno), walking hand-in-hand with Conrad into the Cousins Beach house. Details of the film’s plot have not been released.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is expected to premiere in 2027.