‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’: Wrestling Meets Cooking in Exclusive Sneak Peek

MasterChef: Global Gauntlet is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Auditions Day 4 (The Americas),” airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “It’s the last round of auditions, and home cooks from the Americas vie for a chance to earn a white apron.”

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“Tonight’s auditions are packed with big personalities and one-of-a-kind dishes,” the logline continues. “Only five will walk away with a white apron and the opportunity to represent the Americas.” The exclusive clip sees contestant Britny giving judges Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastiani a look at her dish representing Barbados. The LA native reveals she’s a professional wrestler who goes by Brittany Bay and shows off some of her skills with Bastiani.

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Whether or not Britny will be able to add “MasterChef” to her resume alongside professional wrestler remains to be seen, but if her cooking skills are as impressive as her headlock, it’s very possible. She seems as determined as ever to continue on to the next round, and it’s all up to the judges to decide if she has what it takes.

Fox announced in the fall that it had picked up MasterChef for two additional seasons, just a month after Season 15 ended and the show crowned its first-ever MasterChefs. Season 16, dubbed MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, has “America’s greatest home cooks stepping into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America’s Next MasterChefs. In the spirit of the World Cup coming to America this summer, the competition brings the homecooks representing four worldwide regions to the MasterChef kitchen, where heritage, heart, and high stakes collide.”

MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET: Auditioner. MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET Auditions Day 4 (The Americas) airs Wednesday, May 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Geoff George /FOX

“MasterChef remains a standout series for FOX, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” said Yasmin Rawji, Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Fox Entertainment at the time of the renewal. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart, and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

Make sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek above from a new episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.