Tom Brady Seen Stumbling Amid Buccaneers' Super Bowl Victory Celebration

Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV with a boat parade in Tampa. Tom Brady joined his teammates on the water and took part in a wild celebration. Fans later spotted him back on solid ground and stumbling away from the parade.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times posted a video that showed a member of the team staff escorting Brady through a gate. The Super Bowl LV MVP walked shakily but had a huge grin on his face. He gave a brief wave to the crowd and then headed away while someone asked how the parade was. Brady could be heard yelling something as he headed away from the camera.

"Day drunk and maskless. He’s become a true Florida man," one Twitter user commented after watching Brady walk past the camera. Several others joined in and expressed similar opinions while asking for the number of alcoholic drinks in the quarterback's system. Though one fan told the reporter to give Brady a break since he "doesn't eat carbs all year."

The Twitter users had a field day after seeing Brady stumbling away from the water. "Drunk Brady" started trending as thousands made jokes about the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Some football fans even proclaimed that the quarterback could still defeat the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints while under the influence of alcohol.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed that Brady had an entertaining day on the water while celebrating the Super Bowl victory. He showed up to the party in his multi-million-dollar boat, which became a prominent part of the parade. Brady also used the boat as a football field considering that he threw a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady turned heads during the later stages of the boat parade by grabbing the Lombardi Trophy and swaying back and forth. He launched the iconic piece of hardware into the air, and Gronkowski snatched it before it hit the deck of a second boat or fell into the water. The other skill position players, such as wide receiver Mike Evans, jumped up and down while celebrating the completion.

The fans saw the Lombardi Trophy boat pass and began making comments about whether Brady was drunk. They only continued to post this opinion on social media after seeing him walking away from the water. Brady simply responded on social media with a video featuring clips from the Super Bowl and the subsequent parade, including his now-famous Lombardi Trophy toss.