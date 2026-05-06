Prime Video Releasing Series Finale of Hit Show in Theaters

The Boys is going out with a bang.

Prime Video will release the series finale of The Boys in theaters on May 19, the streamer announced on Tuesday, giving fans the chance to watch the final episode in 4DX the day before it hits Prime Video on May 20.

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“In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX,” the show announced on Instagram. “Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m.”

Participating theaters include Regal, AMC, B&B, Marcus, Cineplex, Cinema West, Cinepolis, and Regency.

The Boys finale announcement comes on the heels of Netflix’s similar stunt with the Stranger Things series finale. Due to talent contracts, fans were not charged ticket prices to watch the finale in theaters; instead reserving seats by purchasing a concession voucher, which they were able to redeem during the show. The seat reservation system will be the same for The Boys.

In Season 5 of The Boys, “It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims,” as per the show’s official logline. “Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 brought back original cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti and Karen Fukuhara for the series’ final hurrah.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers for the show. The TV series was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke, with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serving as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.