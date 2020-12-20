✖

Saturday Night Live sent President Donald Trump off in style in the latest edition of "Weekend Update." The sketch show commemorated its last episode during the Trump presidency with a montage of his "greatest moments in office" set to the song "Closing Time" by Seismonic. Naturally, those "greatest moments" were made up of Trump's most infamous blunders and infractions on decorum.

SNL writer and "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost introduced the montage, which played like a parody of a slide show at a graduation ceremony. It included embarrassing images of Trump over the last four years, including pictures where his make-up lines showed and his distinctive hair was caught by the wind. There were also video clips with some of Trump's infamous quotes and actions, such as the time he playfully tossed paper towels into a crowd of Hurricane Maria survivors. It ended with the campaign speech where Trump mocked a disabled journalist, fading to black and white.

"Barring a reverse Christmas miracle, this is the last 'Weekend Update' with Donald Trump in office," Jost said to thunderous applause. "Now, as a president he was mostly bad, but there were a few bright spots. So, before he is tranquilized and moved like a dinosaur in Jurassic Park, I just want to take a moment to recognize some of his greatest moments in office."

Jost was referring to Trump's ongoing attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, even now that they have been certified and other Republicans have acknowledged them. Trump continues to spread conspiracy theories about the election on social media, claiming that there was voter fraud and election tampering on a scale great enough to change the results. There is no evidence to support this claim, and Trump has now lost dozens of lawsuits over these allegations.

"America, don't cry because it's over. Smile, because it happened," Jost said at the end of the montage. "And then, probably cry a little bit. I don't know, I'm still working it out with my therapist."

Jost and co-host Michael Che showed that they will not stop being critical of leadership just because Trump is leaving office. Within minutes of the montage about Trump, Jost cracked a joke about President-elect Joe Biden as well, saying that first lady Dr. Jill Biden has served as "a nurse" for the elderly statesman.

Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021. So far, SNL has not set a midseason premiere date, but Jost indicated that it will be after inauguration day.