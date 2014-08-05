US Space Force Reveals 'Guardian' Name for Members, Leaving Social Media Laughing

Vice President Mike Pence made another major announcement about the newest branch of the U.S. military, the U.S. Space Force, and it once again sparked jokes on social media. Service members in the year-old Space Force will be referred to as "guardians" like airmen in the Air Force, soldiers in the Army, sailors in the Navy, and Marines, Pence announced during a White House ceremony on Friday. Jokes about the announcement were easy to make, as many suggested the name was a reference to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said during the ceremony to mark the Space Force's first birthday, reports The Hill. The vice president said the guardians will join the other service members in "defending our nation for generations to come." He continued, "On behalf of your commander in chief, let me urge each and every one of you guardians to keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing the vision and the mission of the United States Space Force, which is to ensure that America remains as dominant in space ... as we are on land and sea and air."