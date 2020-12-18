Joe Biden Tells Stephen Colbert He Has 'Great Confidence' in Son Hunter Amid Tax Investigation

✖

Joe Biden recently sat down with light night talk show host Stephen Colbert to speak about the 2020 election, but the conversation eventually turned to Biden's son, Hunter, who the President-elect says he has "great confidence" in. The interview comes as Hunter is facing a tax investigation from federal prosecutors. Months prior, the Trump administration alleged that Hunter also had illegal business dealings with foreign countries, but no evidence ever surfaced to support the claims.

"What are you going to do and how will you sustain each other for the attacks you know are coming your way?" Colbert asked Biden during their conversation, then referring to Hunter. "Case in point, I know you want to be as bipartisan and reach across the aisle, but as much as you don't want it to happen, you know that the people who want to make hay in Washington are going to try to use your adult son as a cudgel against you. How do you feel about that, and what do you have to say to those people?"

Biden replied, "We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is. And, he's a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he's good, we're good."

"As a father I understand that and I admire that," Colbert said, then asking, "But I mean, in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who'll be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it's about family?" Biden very confidently responded, "But if it benefits the country, yes. I really mean it. Because we know who we are." In a recent statement, Hunter stated that he feels the investigation will "demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately."

Colbert also inquired how Biden feels about GOP leaders who have not publicly acknowledged his victory over Trump. "Look, they're in a tough spot," the former U.S. vice president said. "I know everybody says, 'Well, they should just step up.' How can I say this? A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me. It's fine by me. We won."