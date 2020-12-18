Donald Trump Continues to Call out Mitch McConnell Amid Baseless Election Claims: 'Have to Get Tougher'
Donald Trump is continuing to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that he and other GOP Senators "have to get tougher." Trump's comment is related to his baseless election claims that the presidency was stolen from him by way of mass voter fraud. "We won the Presidential Election, by a lot," he went on to say.
Notably, Trump's claims that voter fraud led to Biden's victory have yet to be substantiated, and even Twitter added a label to his tweet, reading, "Multiple sourced called this election differently." Trump's campaign legal team, headed up by Rudy Giuliani, has lost most every lawsuit they've brought forward, challenging the results. In the weeks after Election Day, it began to be clear that Biden had won the popular vote, and that he would have more than enough Electoral College votes to secure the victory and become the 46th President of the United States. Scroll down to read more and see what Twitter users have to say about Trump's new comments.
.@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020
Some GOP leaders accepted the results early on, but many either voiced support for Trump's lawsuits, or offered no statements either way. On Monday, the Electoral College voted, and Biden — as projected — surpassed the 270 votes needed in order to win the election.
A real president would be addressing the cyber attack as their top priority, not trying to overturn the election because you lost.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 18, 2020
This is absurd!
Donald Trump LOST the election by a very significant margin, both in the Electoral College & the Popular Vote. His non-stop LYING about the results will not make any difference to reality.
Republicans who pander to Trump's narcissistic needs are a disgrace.— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 18, 2020
McConnell later took to the Senate floor to acknowledge Biden's win, and congratulate him. "Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president elect," McConnell said, per CBS News.
The Republican party died upon your nomination. @LindseyGrahamSC knew it would happen.#BananaRepublicanParty pic.twitter.com/Hkq7uIx8ib— Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) December 18, 2020
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nivFZNVa95— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@Sundae_Gurl) December 18, 2020
"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell continued. "The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years... Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."
QUICK GLOSSARY
get tougher = lie harder— Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 18, 2020
wont have a Republican Party = No Trump
We won the Presidential election = wish fulfillment
by a lot = Trump math
FIGHT FOR IT = telling proud boys to show their asses
Don't let them take it away! = ignore American people who voted
There’s no shame in losing. The shame comes with being a bad loser.— Andy Taylor (@AndyTay88724401) December 18, 2020
Biden is set to be sworn in as the new U.S. President on Jan. 20, which is tradition when a new president is elected. Trump, however, has yet to concede the win to Biden. Ultimately, this is inconsequential to Biden's inauguration, as concession is a purely symbolic measure.
Repeating this nonsense every single day doesn't make it true, you know.— Amir Selmanović (@amirselmanovic) December 18, 2020
Lost the popular vote, was impeached and then lost re-election. Move on donald
‘The former reality TV performer who is now president of the United States needs to face reality: his show has been canceled by the American people after four chaotic seasons.’ https://t.co/sNKjpOjtZJ— Fozzie.Bear 🐼 (@FozzieBear88) December 18, 2020
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah
You are STILL Talking and NO ONE is LISTENING pic.twitter.com/1WUytDdzSn— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) December 18, 2020
You lost, every court in the land laughed your lawyers out of it.— Brenda Lee 😷 (@BrendaLeeNY) December 18, 2020
81,281,000 IS MORE THAN 74,222,000, “BY A LOT”— Ron DuhSantis 🅟🅐🅡🅞🅓🅨 (@GovRonDuhSantis) December 18, 2020
The only thing sadder than your constant claims that you won "by a lot" is the thought that you might actually believe it."— Jim Mitchell (@harf59) December 18, 2020
Trump tweeting "do something!" & "FIGHT FOR IT" is deeply concerning when one considers that his rhetoric meets the textbook definition of stochastic terrorism
He's already incited domestic terrorists to target governors, Latinx ppl, election officials, & protesters
Who's next?— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) December 18, 2020