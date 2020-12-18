Donald Trump Continues to Call out Mitch McConnell Amid Baseless Election Claims: 'Have to Get Tougher'

Donald Trump is continuing to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that he and other GOP Senators "have to get tougher." Trump's comment is related to his baseless election claims that the presidency was stolen from him by way of mass voter fraud. "We won the Presidential Election, by a lot," he went on to say.

Notably, Trump's claims that voter fraud led to Biden's victory have yet to be substantiated, and even Twitter added a label to his tweet, reading, "Multiple sourced called this election differently." Trump's campaign legal team, headed up by Rudy Giuliani, has lost most every lawsuit they've brought forward, challenging the results. In the weeks after Election Day, it began to be clear that Biden had won the popular vote, and that he would have more than enough Electoral College votes to secure the victory and become the 46th President of the United States. Scroll down to read more and see what Twitter users have to say about Trump's new comments.