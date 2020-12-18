Donald Trump Continues to Call out Mitch McConnell Amid Baseless Election Claims: 'Have to Get Tougher'

By Stephen Andrew

Donald Trump is continuing to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that he and other GOP Senators "have to get tougher." Trump's comment is related to his baseless election claims that the presidency was stolen from him by way of mass voter fraud. "We won the Presidential Election, by a lot," he went on to say.

Notably, Trump's claims that voter fraud led to Biden's victory have yet to be substantiated, and even Twitter added a label to his tweet, reading, "Multiple sourced called this election differently." Trump's campaign legal team, headed up by Rudy Giuliani, has lost most every lawsuit they've brought forward, challenging the results. In the weeks after Election Day, it began to be clear that Biden had won the popular vote, and that he would have more than enough Electoral College votes to secure the victory and become the 46th President of the United States. Scroll down to read more and see what Twitter users have to say about Trump's new comments.

Some GOP leaders accepted the results early on, but many either voiced support for Trump's lawsuits, or offered no statements either way. On Monday, the Electoral College voted, and Biden — as projected — surpassed the 270 votes needed in order to win the election.

McConnell later took to the Senate floor to acknowledge Biden's win, and congratulate him. "Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president elect," McConnell said, per CBS News.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell continued. "The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years... Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."

Biden is set to be sworn in as the new U.S. President on Jan. 20, which is tradition when a new president is elected. Trump, however, has yet to concede the win to Biden. Ultimately, this is inconsequential to Biden's inauguration, as concession is a purely symbolic measure.

