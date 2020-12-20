Donald Trump and Melania Share Last White House Christmas Portrait Before Leaving Office

✖

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are spending their finals days in the White House on differing paths. The president is currently contesting his defeat in the 2020 election and courting unfounded conspiracies and accusations to show he didn't lose.

Melania Trump isn't involved in any election talk, focusing more on Christmas and decorating The White House for a final time. While Trump has allegedly been recorded sharing explicit opinions on the Christmas holiday, she decided to embrace the holiday this last time.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

Both converged on Friday as President Trump and the First Lady's final Christmas portrait of the Trump administration was released. The post itself wishes a merry Christmas from the president and First Lady while noting that the photograph itself was taken on Dec. 10, on the White House's grand staircase.

The presidential couple are both happily smiling and enjoying the holiday, though it would seem that things aren't as rosy as they could be considering recent news. During a visit to Children's National Hospital on Tuesday, FLOTUS was criticized for removing her mask while reading to the young patients. Her decision was against the mandated rules of the hospital that visitors would wear a mask "at all times."

On top of that, President Trump's post-presidential plans seem to be up in the air. His Florida neighbors are fighting to keep him from trying to live at Mar-a-Lago, citing a 1993 agreement signed transitioning to a golf club from a private residence. According to reports, the agreement allows a person to spend a maximum of seven days at the resort.

At the same time, there are reports that Trump has floated the idea of refusing to leave The White House on Jan. 20, fulfilling what many have predicted since before the election. "He's throwing a f—ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."

It remains to be seen if any of this will happen and if Trump will be at the Inauguration for Joe Biden. Chances are low.