‘Shameless’ Alum Steve Howey Shares Thoughts on Reunion With Shanola Hampton on ‘Found’

Could a Shameless reunion be coming to Found? After Shameless star Steve Howey participated in a Reba reunion on new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place with Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, TV Insider asked him about the probability of him doing a Shameless reunion on fellow NBC series Found. The actor starred on the beloved Showtime family dramedy as Kevin “Kev” Ball for all 11 seasons, alongside Found lead Shanola Hampton, who portrayed his wife, Veronica “V” Fisher.

While it would be fun for fans to see the two of them together, Howey thinks it “would be weird.” He told the outlet, “Would I ever do a guest spot on that show? I don’t know. And here’s why. The Kev and Veronica relationship, us two together for over a decade, for eleven seasons, it’s pretty iconic. We’ve been talked about as one of the best couples in television history. There’s a lot of weight on that. To have us on camera together… I think it would be weird for fans. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Kev and V,’ and then I’m playing some kidnapper or cop.”

Pictured: Shanola Hampton as Gabi — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Since Shameless and Found are pretty different from each other with very different vibes, it does make sense why Howey is against reuniting with Hampton, at least for now. Especially if he plays a bad guy, like a kidnapper. This doesn’t mean that a reunion with Howey and Hampton won’t ever happen. The two played husband and wife for 11 seasons and are fan-favorites. It’s only just a matter of time before they work together again, and Howey admitted, “I’ll say, never say never.”

At the very least, Found Season 2 will be returning soon after the holidays. The drama will be having its winter premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET. There will be a lot to look forward to that will keep fans at the edge of their seats. Additionally, Station 19 star Danielle Savre will be joining the show in a recurring role, which will mark her first TV role since the ABC drama ended in May following its cancellation.

While a Shameless reunion between Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton may not happen anytime soon, the series is streaming in full on Netflix so fans can still get their Kev and V fix. Found returns on Thursday, Jan.16 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU.