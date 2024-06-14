Danielle Savre has officially landed her first TV role post-Station 19. After playing firefighter Maya Bishop on the ABC drama's seven seasons, Savre officially said goodbye to the show when it had its series finale last month. Now, she is making a quick return to television and switching networks, as she has joined the second season of NBC's Found.

According to TVLine, Savre will recur in Season 2 of the thriller, but details surrounding her character, as well as an exact episode count, are being kept under wraps. This means it's unknown if she will be an ally or foe for Gabi and the team or if she will have any connection to the past. The possibilities are endless for her character, and it's likely more information will be announced when Season 2 gets closer.

(Photo: Disney/James Clark)

Found premiered last fall on NBC and became an instant hit. The series follows Shanola Hampton's Gabi Mosely, who is the leader of a crisis management firm that specializes in locating abduction victims that are being neglected or completely ignored. This comes after she had a traumatizing childhood herself, as she was a kidnap victim. She then held her kidnapper, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, captive in her basement to have him help her get in the mindset of criminals to bring the missing home.

The series also stars Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arien Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. Found was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who is also known for Bones, Rosewood, The Resident, and All American. She also created All American spinoff, All American: Homecoming, which premieres its third and final season in July. A premiere date for Found Season 2 has not been announced, but the 22-episode season will take over for Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

While not too many details are known about Danielle Savre's appearance on Found, it will be exciting to see her on the series. Even though it is still heartbreaking that Station 19 was canceled despite the fan outrage, it's clear that the cast isn't having any trouble finding more roles. It's very likely many more of the cast will soon be landing new roles in film and TV if they haven't already, and it will surely be great to see them on screen once again in the near future.