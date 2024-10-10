‘Scrubs’ Creator Reveals Reboot is ‘Really Close to Being Figured Out’

A Scrubs reboot has long been in discussions, and creator Bill Lawrence is sharing an update. The medical sitcom ended in 2010 after nine seasons, but it still remains a favorite among fans thanks to streaming. There have been previous reports that a potential reboot could be coming, with Zach Braff admitting in 2023 he’d return on one condition and that would be Lawrence being at the helm and figuring it all out.

In August, Lawrence revealed that a reboot was indeed in the works, and he recently told Deadline that the show is getting closer to coming to fruition. “I think it’s getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way,” Lawrence said. “Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close.”

Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” he continued. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf” — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

While it’s unknown just what exactly the reboot would center on, the original cast, including Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and John C. McGinley, have revealed they’d all be down to a return, so it’s quite possible it could just follow their fan-favorite characters at Sacred Heart Hospital once again, with a few new doctors and nurses. Whatever it will be, having another Scrubs series would be pretty great.

The show is still in early development, so there’s no guarantee it will even go to series. However, it does sound like things are definitely coming along and if there’s enough interest with the studio and fans, Scrubs has a good chance of returning. Fans will just have to wait and see.