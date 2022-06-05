'Scrubs' Creator Guarantees Reboot or Movie Is Happening: 'We're Gonna Do It'

✖

The people behind Scrubs are leaving little doubt that it will be back. On Sunday, series creator Bill Lawrence spoke at ATV TV Festival along with series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn. While they didn't announce any concrete plans, they all felt confident that a Scrubs revival is on the way.

Lawrence thanked the crowd for turning out in droves just to see a panel about a TV series that has been off the air for over a decade now. He said: "We're all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together. We are happy to spend time with each other in any way." According to Lawrence, that's exactly the reason why a reunion of some kind is almost inevitable.

"We're gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other," Lawrence said simply. Meanwhile, Faison gave a more practical answer as to what a revival might look like and what challenges such a production would face.

"Here's the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn't be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months," he said. "With everything Bill is doing now, he's never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we'll do it."

It's not out of the question that such a revival could bring some big changes to the franchise as well. When the panel was asked what they thought their characters would be up to all these years later, Reyes guessed: "I think Turk and J.D. finally come out." The room laughed uproariously at this quip, according to a report by Deadline.

Scrubs was a sitcom about a teaching hospital where doctors, nurses, prospective doctors and administrators all navigated their day-to-day lives and jobs together. It aired from the fall of 2001 to the spring of 2010, at one point switching homes from NBC to ABC. The show is now under ABC's control, meaning that a revival, reboot or reunion special would likely air somewhere under the Disney umbrella, such as Hulu, ABC or Disney+.

While nothing concrete was announced or scheduled at ATX TV Fest, it was still good news for fans that the cast and crew are eager to get this project rolling. You can stream Scrubs now on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.