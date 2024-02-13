'S.W.A.T.': Shemar Moore Is 'Leaving It Open' For Show's Future After Season 7 (Exclusive)

S.W.A.T.'s seventh and final season is right around the corner, and with only 13 episodes to close out the series, there is no telling what's in store. After the series was canceled then uncanceled within days last year, fans were happy as ever. However, not everyone thinks S.W.A.T. will be wrapping up after these final 13 episodes.

Shemar Moore has been open about not wanting the series to end, and in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, his sentiments rang true when he shared that he's "very optimistic." He continued. "But I'm an optimistic person, I should say. Numbers talk, and so we're showing up to work, having a lot of fun, knowing that this could be goodbye. And if it is goodbye, we're having a lot of fun doing it. It will be sad to see it end, but I'm a big believer in anything's possible and we premiere just after Super Bowl, the Friday after Super Bowl, which I think is the 16th, and then who knows what could happen? If people gravitate to the show and the ratings are good and the numbers are good, give CBS and Sony something to think about."

(Photo: CBS)

"So I've made it very clear that I'm having a lot of fun doing the show, and I make jokes that as long as my knees hold up, I can run around and be an Action Jackson and be this tough guy Hondo, I would love to continue the show for a season or two or three," Moore said. "So again, this could be goodbye, but I don't know. I think I'm leaving it open to lightning striking, and maybe it's not."

There is no guarantee that S.W.A.T. will come back from the dead again, but the series has remained steady on CBS. With the show now streaming on Netflix as well, that's helped on the ratings front. It was a shock when the network canceled the series and an even bigger shock when the decision was reversed. Since S.W.A.T. has been saved before, it's not completely out of the question. CBS does have multiple shows ending this season, all of which could do with another season, but you never know what could happen.

For now, tune in to Season 7 of S.W.A.T. on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule.