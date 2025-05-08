‘S.W.A.T.’ Officially Replaced in CBS’ 2025-2026 Schedule, Cancellation Won’t Be Reversed

A new show will lead CBS’ Friday nights this fall, taking over the timeslot previously held by the Shemar Moore-led S.W.A.T.

After premiering in 2017, the popular police procedural is set wrap its eight season-run with a series finale on Friday, May 16.

Despite hope that the eye network could once again reverse the cancellation decision, which marked the third time S.W.A.T. was axed, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach recently told Deadline that there is no chance the decision will be reconsidered. That statement was seemingly confirmed by the network’s 2025-26 TV schedule. Beginning this fall, S.W.A.T. will be replaced by Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country at 8 p.m. ET on Fridays.

Sheriff Country initially aired as a backdoor pilot on Fire Country Season 2’s “Alert the Sheriff,” and introduced fans to Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). The upcoming series will follow “the straight-shooting Mickey who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. It’s expanding on the world of Fire Country and the town of Edgewater.”

Along with Baccarin, Sheriff Country stars W. Earl Brown as Wes, Michele Weaver as Mickey’s father and sheriff deputy Cassidy, and Christopher Gorham as Mickey’s ex-husband and lawyer, Travis. Former CSI: Vegas star Matt Lauria is also reported to be starring as Boone, Mickey’s longtime partner who is described as a “smart, tough and capable deputy” with a “different style of law enforcement, being from Oakland.”

The first episode of Sheriff Country is written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with story by Phelan, Rater, and Max Thieriot. The three also serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Sheriff Country will lead Friday nights at CBS this fall and be followed by Fire Country Season 4 at 9 p.m. and the new Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue at 10 p.m. Exact premiere dates will be announced by the network at a later date.