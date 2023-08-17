'Riverdale' Cast Got Disposable Cameras to Capture Life Behind the Scenes — See the Photos Before the Finale

The Riverdale cast is saying goodbye to the Town with Pep in a very sweet way. While the cast of the CW series documented their final days on set back in June and posted a lot of content to their social media pages, they were also given disposable cameras by New York Magazine. Ahead of next week's series finale, the publication posted a series of photos from the cameras to their Instagram, and it's pretty bittersweet.

With photos from Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Drew Ray Tanner, Charles Melton, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, and Casey Cott of themselves and of each other, it seems their last days on set were filled with emotions and hilarity. Even just flipping through the photos is making me emotional.

The photos are part of a larger exit interview that the cast did. Fans are already lamenting the end of the era of network teen dramas, at least those that have over 20 episodes a season. Even with the craziness and absurd storylines, Riverdale will definitely be missed. It's clear that the series will always hold a special place with the cast, and it will with the fans as well. Saying goodbye to Riverdale will not be easy, but those photos are making it a little easier.

Since all scripts for the final season were completed prior to the writers' strike, the series was able to finish filming without any delays. They also managed to finish before the actors' strike, so it again bypassed any delays. Already this season, fans got to witness the show's final musical episode and saw the return of Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, and a number of other familiar faces. The synopsis for Riverdale's series finale says that an 86-year-old Betty will relive her senior year with the help of a special friend, and it is going to get emotional.

Riverdale's final season was announced last year, not long after the Season 7 renewal. Now that the finale is basically here, it's going to be even harder to say goodbye. There is no way of knowing how the series will wrap up. Fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW to see how it all ends. Be sure to also flip through the photos, courtesy of the Riverdale cast, to see how they spent their final days in the Town with Pep.