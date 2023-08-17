'Riverdale' Series Finale Synopsis Revealed

The synopsis for the final episode of Riverdale has been revealed. The series finale of Riverdale is set to air next Wednesday, August 23 and it is going to be a lot. In "Chapter One Hundred and Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale," an 86-year-old Betty in the present "turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored." Obviously, there's no indication of who that special friend could be, but it will very likely be someone that fans know and love.

Season 7 has seen the gang in the 1950s, not knowing anything about their lives in the present. Jughead, at least for the premiere, knew everything until Tabitha erased his memories. The season has included many guest stars, some of whom died in a previous season and others we just haven't seen in a while, including Mark Consuelos and Shannon Purser. There is no way of knowing how everyone's memories will be restored until fans watch it, and it very well could even be in tonight's episode.

Even though Riverdale has had absurd storylines, these final two episodes will surely be emotional. The series is unpredictable, so it will be hard to theorize how the story will wrap up, especially after a season this crazy. It does sound like there will be a lot of reflecting for elder Betty, and no matter who that friend is, they will be bringing all of the nostalgia. It will be hard to say goodbye to Riverdale, though, no matter how insane the ending might be.

Since Riverdale wrapped filming in June before the SAG-AFTRA strike and all scripts were completed prior to the WGA strike, there has been no delay in production or airing. It could be either a good or bad thing, however, fans look at it. The actors, crew, and everyone who work on the series were able to complete it in a timely manner and not have to worry about any big delays. On the other hand, episodes weren't delayed, and fans still have to say goodbye to the series, which is now right around the corner.

Fans will want to tune in on Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW to see how the final episode of Riverdale ends. This is one crazy journey that will surely be missed, and it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a close after seven seasons.