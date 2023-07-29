Major 'Riverdale' Character Returning Next Week

As Riverdale's final season starts to get to the end, the show is still pulling out a few surprises, including the return of Josie McCoy. Ashleigh Murray is set to reprise the beloved Archie Comics character in next week's episode, but it is going to be a bit different. Due to Season 7 taking place in the 1950s, not everything is as it was, and character backstories are a tad different. So instead of being a singer, 1955 Josie is an actress.

In the episode, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat," Veronica, Kevin, and Clay "host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy, who is in town to screen her latest film," per the official synopsis. She may not be a singer in this timeline, but it seems like she is still staying in the spotlight. Since she is from Hollywood, it's safe to assume that she and Veronica know each other, and from the looks of the trailer, it is going to be one interesting episode.

Ashleigh Murray began portraying Josie McCoy in Season 1 as the lead singer of Josie and the Pussycats. She starred on Riverdale for the first three seasons before Josie left town to pursue her music. Murray then went to the spinoff series Katy Keene, where Josie moved to New York to further achieve her music dreams, moving in with Lucy Hale's titular character, who is also Veronica's friend. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just one season, and it's one of the many canceled CW shows that need to come back.

In Season 5, Murray returned to Riverdale with both Asha Bromfield and Hayley Law, who reprised their roles as Pussycats Melody Valentine and Valerie Brown, respectively. The three left town again to go on their own tour, having finally reunited, and Josie was even going to find out what happened to her dad, as it was revealed that he might have been murdered. Now Josie McCoy is finally back, and while it's not exactly how some fans wanted, but it is still going to be nice to see her again and see how she is doing in the 1950s.

Don't miss Ashleigh Murray's return to Riverdale as Josie McCoy on Wednesday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET only on The CW! Riverdale's series finale is set to air on August 23, and with less than a month left, who knows who else could return and what other surprises the series has in store.