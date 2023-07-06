What Is 'Riverdale's Legacy? Mark Consuelos Weighs In

It will soon be the end of an era, and the end of network teen dramas, as Riverdale is starting to get into its final batch of episodes, and Mark Consuelos weighs in on the CW show's legacy. Based on the beloved Archie Comics, Riverdale premiered in 2017 on The CW when the network was still all about Supernatural and the Arrowverse. While the first season took fans on a journey through a typical murder mystery and the second season had a Pretty Little Liars vibe, the third season and beyond is when the show really started to take on a mind of its own.

Even with the crazy plotlines, organ-harvesting cults, and even superpowers that involve time-traveling, there's a reason that Riverdale has made it as far as it has, and that's all because of its lasting legacy. Mark Consuelos, who portrayed Hiram Lodge beginning in the second season before officially exiting in the Season 5 finale and coming back in Season 7, spoke to ComicBook about Riverdale's legacy and how people have basically grown up watching it and, whether you like it or not, the cultural impact that the show will have for years to come.

"I think you described it just beautifully the way it is," Consuelos shared. "It's something that... It's a show that people will remember growing up watching. Especially with the core fans that they attracted initially. So, that young group of fans is now seven years older, and they're young adults now. And who knows where they are in their lives, but they'll have that cultural reference."

"But not just the fans," Consuelos continued. "We got to watch these young kids on the show grow up as well. Cami was just out of college. KJ was 19 years old, or 18 years old, when he started. They're not kids anymore. So, I think that was also a beautiful little lining. You got to see these young actors at the beginnings of their huge careers that they're all going to have such an amazing careers. I can't wait to see what they do next. But I am just grateful to have been a small part of such an iconic show. I'll forever be grateful to have played Hiram Lodge."

Getting to play Hiram Lodge for so long also means that he is recognized every so often, but Consuelos mentioned that "People still cross the street when they see me coming. They're so afraid of him. And I'm like, 'I'm the nice guy. I swear I'm not... I'm nothing like this guy.' I understand him because I'm a dad, and I would kill for my family. I would kill, but I'm not... I'm not that guy. So, not often do you get to play a character where people cross the street when they see you coming." It's definitely hilarious to know that people run away from Consuelos rather than toward him, but it just shows how well he plays Hiram Lodge, despite the two being complete opposites, and it will likely have an impact on his life forever.

Riverdale may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's clear that the show will leave a lasting legacy, no matter what it is. Next season will be tough without the series, but there is still a little over a month before the series finale airs on August 23, so fans will just have to keep watching these final episodes to see what happens. New episodes of Riverdale's seventh and final season air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.