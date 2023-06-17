'The Archies' Movie Coming to Netflix as 'Riverdale' Ends

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Archies, a new movie coming to Netflix as Riverdale ends. Set in 1960s India, this live-action musical film is a reimagining of the beloved Archie Comics. "You've seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale – but this time around, you'll see them in India! Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that's both familiar and new," Netflix stated in an announcement.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar from a script she penned with Ayesha DeVitre and Reema Kagti. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. Additionally, both Akhtar and Kagti also serve as producers of the movie.

As previously noted, the new film comes as Riverdale, the hit CW series also based on Archie Comics characters, comes to an end. The show debuted in 2017 and is currently in the middle of its seventh, and final, season. The Riverdale series finale is set to air Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an April interview with CBR, Riverdale star KJ Apa — who portrays Archie — opened up about how he perceives the character in Season 7. "It's so funny. I think about that all the time," he said in response to a question about Archie's romance skills. "He's such a goofball this season, but somehow the girls love him."

Apa continued, "I think it's a little bit about the purity. Archie is so honest. He is so pure. He's athletic, driven, and very kind. When compared to some of the other characters on the show, it really makes him shine. Initially, he's not the one all the girls are looking at. But once you get to know Archie, you realize he's a sweet boy with a great upbringing and a lot of respect. Respect is huge."

Regarding what fans can expect from the rest of the season, Apa teased, "Anything that goes back to the first season gives me so many memories and nostalgia. One thing that is really exciting is we get to play with Archie's sexuality a little bit through some of his friendships with some of his mates. To me, that's cool. We always get to do that with the girls, but other than Casey [Cott], none of the straight characters on the show have gotten to explore it. That's something I haven't even shot yet, but I know [it's] coming up."