'Riverdale' Season 7 Musical Episode Announced

The curtains are closing soon on Riverdale's final season, but not before the series churns out one more musical episode. Since Season 2, the CW series has done one musical episode per season, using songs from one musical in each episode. However, things will be different for the final one. TVLine confirms that Riverdale's last musical episode will involve all original songs and be titled "Archie: The Musical!"

Per the official synopsis, the episode, airing on Wednesday, July 5, will see Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agree to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott)," but "Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what's going on between them."

(Photo: Justine Yeung/The CW)

This will mark the first time that Riverdale's musical episode won't be including songs from other musicals, but there really isn't any other way to have it for the final season. After doing songs from Carrie, Heathers, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next to Normal, and American Psycho, it seems like the series will be making the final one a memorable one.

The current seventh season has already been pretty memorable. Following the Season 6 finale, a comet hit the Town of Riverdale, and in order to save them, Tabitha used her chrono-kinetic powers to bring her friends back in time just far enough so she can untangle some loops but also far enough so they can still get back. It's confusing, but it's what makes Riverdale, Riverdale. This season takes place in 1955, where no one remembers a thing about the future, but of course, not even the 1950s can keep the town safe from psychotic serial killers and hormone-crazed teenagers. Did I forget to mention that everyone is a teenager again?

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, with the musical episode set to premiere on Wednesday, July 5. Riverdale's series finale airs on Wednesday, August 23, following the series finale of Nancy Drew. All songs from the musical episode are expected to drop on Apple Music and Spotify, so make sure to keep a lookout so you can have them all on repeat.