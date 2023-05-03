Where 'Riverdale' Season 7 Stands as TV Writers Strike Begins

As the WGA strike continues, some shows are already seeing production halts, but Riverdale won't be one of them. While The CW series will be airing its final season through the end of summer, TVLine reports that all scripts for the remaining episodes have been completed. As of now, it looks like filming won't take any hits either, as the series is reportedly set to wrap within the next month.

The seventh and final season of the Archie Comics-based drama was announced last year, and filming has been going on since the fall. Since the finale isn't set to premiere until August, it was a bit worrisome after hearing about the strike not knowing whether or not Riverdale would be able to air all of its remaining episodes. Now that it's been confirmed that all scripts in the 20-episode final season have been completed, that is just one worry that fans will have to cross off their list.

While a lot of shows are airing their finales this month, there are still some shows that will be keeping fans occupied for the summer lineup, but luckily, some of those, along with Riverdale, won't be affected. The Blacklist wrapped its series finale just hours before the strike started, so that will be another show in its final season that fans won't have to worry about.

Although Riverdale wasn't around for the last writers' strike, which happened 15 years ago, it was one of many shows that had to shut down production during the initial COVID lockdown three years ago. Season 4 was just three episodes shy of completing filming when the lockdown happened, and the final three episodes wound up serving as the first three episodes of Season 5. While it wasn't all that bad, that meant that there was a whopping seven-year time jump between Episode 3 and Episode 4.

Since it seems like there will be no delay for Riverdale's final season, fans should expect episodes to air weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW through August, which will bring the show's final episode count to 137 episodes by the time it ends. With the gang in the 1950s due to Tabitha trying to save everything from being blown to pieces from Bailey's Comet, there is no telling what will happen. With no one knowing about their real lives, it's definitely going to be interesting to see how it will all come together and if they will ever get back to the 2020s. Luckily, we'll be able to wach it without any delays, at least for now.