'Riverdale' Cast Document Final Days on Set as CW Series Wraps Filming

It is truly the end of an era, as Riverdale has officially wrapped filming after seven seasons. Much of the cast has taken to social media this week and last week to document their final days on the set of the CW series, and no matter what crazy storylines there were, the show will definitely be missed, and the stars will be missing it just as much. With much of the cast wrapping on different days, everyone has gradually been getting in their goodbyes on their Instagrams and their sappy messages. Though some are just saving it for when the finale actually airs in August. Since filming wasn't interrupted by the writers' strike since all the scripts were written, production wasn't paused at all, meaning that the end came as planned, and it's going to be tough to say goodbye to these Bulldogs come August.

KJ Apa View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) While Archie and Betty look happy on the outside, they are definitely sobbing on the inside. KJ Apa shared with fans a few days ago that it was his last 10 minutes on set, and it's very likely that after the picture was taken, the All-American boy and the girl next door were wiping away tears.

Lili Reinhart View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) Speaking of the girl next door, Lili Reinhart has been quite active on Instagram lately, sharing many photos she's taken on set over the years. Her most recent post, however, marked the end of Betty Cooper, saying goodbye to Riverdale and mentioning how much of an honor it's been to grow up there as she looks out the window of Betty's room, likely one last time.

Camila Mendes View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) The "V" to Lili Reinhart's "B," Camila Mendes shared a lengthy message on Instagram about her journey after she wrapped on Veronica Lodge. Mendes said that she's "not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i'm saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. it doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us." She also thanked the "loyal fans" for the support and the gifts she's received, as well as Riverdale's "notoriously hard-working crew members, my beautiful family of talented co-stars, and our legendary showrunner roberto aguirre-sacasa, i love you all so much. thank you for all the precious time put into this show. thank you for the core memories. i'm really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you." Mendes also shared a funny reel that not only showed how close everyone is but that they still managed to have fun while preparing to wrap, with the tune of "I Will Survive" in the background, because, of course.

Madelaine Petsch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) Even Cheryl "Bombshell" Blossom is getting choked up. Madelaine Petsch's photo in Riverdale High's hallway was an emotional one to take, as she says she "walked down this hallway for the last time yesterday. i have so much to say and so many feelings but i can't see my phone through my tears so right now i'll just say thank you and goodbye Riverdale."

Vanessa Morgan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) As the other half of "Choni," Vanessa Morgan took to her Instagram as the final week of filming was beginning. With many photos and even a video at the diner, she noted it was their "last milkshake, our last scene at Pops," and they "cried our way through it. We are currently filming our last week of Riverdale. Emotional is an understatement but more grateful to my Riverdale family than ever. Last few days playing these characters- hope you guys love this final season." Morgan also made sure to say goodbye to Riverdale's diner, Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, thanking it "for the memories."

Erinn Westbrook View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erinn Westbrook (@erinnwestbrook) While Erinn Westbrook only joined Riverdale as Tabitha Tate beginning in the fifth season following the show's time jump, the series definitely wouldn't be the same without her. Unfortunately, she hasn't been in Season 7 that often due to the fact that Tabitha has been trying to get everyone back to their own time, and '50s Tabitha has been going on tour with Emmett Till's mother; she still celebrated a series wrap and congratulated all those involved. She also thanked the fans for "loving this show and for embracing & championing my girl, Tabitha Tate, from the moment she arrived — has meant so much to me." Westbrook went on to thank creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, casting director David Rapaport, the writers, and all the creatives in involved for their hard work, including the cast. "It's been a pleasure collaborating with you. I will always be grateful for my time as Tabitha Tate! It was an honor to bring her to life."

Drew Ray Tanner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Ray Tanner (@drewraytanner) Fangs has quickly become a favorite to many, and Drew Ray Tanner is now saying goodbye to his Southside Serpent, or in the '50s, his aspiring rockstar character. In a message on Instagram, the actor said it was an honor and thanked "everyone who made space for me in this family. It isn't lost on me how lucky I truly am and I sometime's think 'How'd I get here?' It wasn't one thing, but a million small acts of kindness from the cast, crew and the vast love from everyone who watches and supports this show . Without you, there is no me standing here at the very end today. And although this is goodbye, I'm reminded of my favorite quote 'Something isn't beautiful because it lasts'… I believe a robot said that in a Marvel movie."