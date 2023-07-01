'Riverdale' Fans Lament End of Network Teen Drama as Show Wraps Filming

Riverdale officially wrapped filming earlier this week after seven seasons, and while the cast had their chance to say goodbye, now it's the fans. Once word got around on social media that the CW series was done, some were pointing out that the Archie Comics series more or less marked the end of network teen drama. One user on Twitter mentioned that the show was "the last teen drama of its kind" and noted that "20+ episodes per season, tons of filler, dragged out for years" just doesn't happen "anymore," likely due to COVID and budget cuts. Many took to the platform to also grieve the end of an era, and it's truly one that will definitely be missed once Riverdale airs its final episode on August 23.

Some People Pointed out that 'All American' is Still Kicking It's not. We still got aa unfortunately 😭 — 𝒩𝒾𝓈𝒶 ♡ (@wynisa_nisa) June 25, 2023 "I got All American [woman shrugging emoji] ya'll be safe though," one fan pointed out. "Uhhhhh all american is still alive and well," another reminded.

Others Praised the Early 2000s Teen Shows for Paving the Way i'm just sad for anyone that didn't get to grow up watching degrassi lol it was the ultimate teen show — autumn ＼(＾O＾)／ (@breakerofwinds) June 26, 2023 One fan said, "I need a good 2000s vibe show to come out again. It was the best time I miss them." Another wrote, "Pretty Little Liar, Riverdale, Degrassi, UGH you just had to be there [face with tears of joy emoji]."

Fans Agree That They Don't Make Them Like They Used to Someone needs to make a One Tree Hill type of show. A good teen drama set in a small town. Those always do good lol. I will be sat if someone does that 😂 I love the development of the characters going from HS to college to adult life. They don't make 'em like they used to 😭 — boo, u whore (@luminousteddy) June 27, 2023 "unpopular opinion: I actually really love riverdale," one fan mentioned. "Growing up my faves were gossip girl, vampire diaries, pretty little liars. When riverdale came out, i was obsessed and I STILL AM LIKE I LOVE THIS GENRE."

Shows with Decent Amount of Episodes is Rare Now We need more shows with more than 10 episodes bro I'm getting sick of it — Storme ! :) (@Rain_Storme) June 26, 2023 One fan expressed, "we need shows like this again i can't with ten episodes every 2 years." Another vocalized, "u right, cuz now we got stranger things, wednesday and euphoria with at least 8 episodes a season and they take every 2-3 years to release now [man facepalming emoji] so ridiculous."

The Era of Network Teen Dramas is Nearing its End 22 episodes per year? AMATEURS, try doing 30+. pic.twitter.com/XwUuVO7bsP — No tommies allowed (@Eimmot7) June 26, 2023 One fan shared, "I've been saying this for so long. Riverdale would've thrived if it was during 2009-2016 it missed its era." Another fan said, "That's what I'm saying like they lost the original plot but they're literally the last real tv show so we should give them their 10s."