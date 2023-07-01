'Riverdale' Fans Lament End of Network Teen Drama as Show Wraps Filming

By Megan Behnke

Riverdale officially wrapped filming earlier this week after seven seasons, and while the cast had their chance to say goodbye, now it's the fans. Once word got around on social media that the CW series was done, some were pointing out that the Archie Comics series more or less marked the end of network teen drama.

One user on Twitter mentioned that the show was "the last teen drama of its kind" and noted that "20+ episodes per season, tons of filler, dragged out for years" just doesn't happen "anymore," likely due to COVID and budget cuts. Many took to the platform to also grieve the end of an era, and it's truly one that will definitely be missed once Riverdale airs its final episode on August 23.

Some People Pointed out that 'All American' is Still Kicking

"I got All American [woman shrugging emoji] ya'll be safe though," one fan pointed out. "Uhhhhh all american is still alive and well," another reminded.

Others Praised the Early 2000s Teen Shows for Paving the Way

One fan said, "I need a good 2000s vibe show to come out again. It was the best time I miss them." Another wrote, "Pretty Little Liar, Riverdale, Degrassi, UGH you just had to be there [face with tears of joy emoji]."

Fans Agree That They Don't Make Them Like They Used to

"unpopular opinion: I actually really love riverdale," one fan mentioned. "Growing up my faves were gossip girl, vampire diaries, pretty little liars. When riverdale came out, i was obsessed and I STILL AM LIKE I LOVE THIS GENRE."

Shows with Decent Amount of Episodes is Rare Now

One fan expressed, "we need shows like this again i can't with ten episodes every 2 years." Another vocalized, "u right, cuz now we got stranger things, wednesday and euphoria with at least 8 episodes a season and they take every 2-3 years to release now [man facepalming emoji] so ridiculous."

The Era of Network Teen Dramas is Nearing its End

One fan shared, "I've been saying this for so long. Riverdale would've thrived if it was during 2009-2016 it missed its era." Another fan said, "That's what I'm saying like they lost the original plot but they're literally the last real tv show so we should give them their 10s."

It's Just not the Same Anymore

"buffy the vampire slayer started the 22 episode per season trend btw," one fan stated. "actually they started every trend in the supernatural teen drama genre. 2010s shows wished they could replicate what buffy had and no one ever did."

