'Prison Break': Sarah Wayne Callies Claims Co-Star Spat in Her Face

Sarah Wayne Callies is opening up about her time on Prison Break, and it's not all good. Via Page Six, the actress, who starred on the Fox series as Sara Tancredi, claimed on the podcast Broad Ideas that she was spat on by a male co-star. The claim was brought up when she explained that she had been rewatching the drama, reflecting on "all of the challenges" she had dealt with due to being "the only woman around."

"I've had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, 'Holy s–t.'" Callies shared. While she didn't reveal who that actor was, she did promise that she would get into more details on an episode of her Prison Breaking podcast with co-star Paul Adelstein. "We will talk about it someday, but … there were things," she added. "Like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody."

Callies also assured, "Some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen." She shared that despite some of the challenges on set, she "made lifelong friends" with some of her colleagues from the show. Additionally, Callies explained she "didn't have scenes with women," which was a "missed opportunity." Even though it sounds like Prison Break wasn't the best job she had, Callies still had a good time because of some of the people she had worked with.

It's unknown if she will ever reveal who allegedly spit on her, but she will be going into more detail on an upcoming episode of Prison Breaking. When that will be is also unknown, but Sarah Wayne Callies sounds like she is ready to open up about it, and she can definitely take as much time as she needs.

Meanwhile, Callies has remained as busy as ever in recent years, most recently starring in the short-lived ABC drama The Company You Keep. Upcoming, she is set to star in the sci-fi film alongside Lochlyn Munro, Alex MacNicoll, Karlee Eldridge, and Cody Sparshu. Whether or not she's having better experiences than Prison Break is unclear, but it will be interesting to hear just how things were on the set of the Fox drama once Callies really opens up about it.