7 of the Best Star-Studded Rewatch Podcasts to Listen to Amidst the Hollywood Strikes

In the age of reboots and revivals, there is also a wave of rewatch podcasts going on. Whether the show has been off the air for a few decades or a few years, there could be a podcast about it. It's not just fan podcasts as well. Actors have been reuniting with their former co-stars for a blast from the past. They rewatch episodes, talk about their time on the series, and sometimes even answer fan questions. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, almost all of Hollywood is at a standstill. Only a select few will be airing new episodes this fall. Maybe instead of looking forward to something new, fans can look forward to something old. While there are many rewatch podcasts, we have narrowed it down, so take a look at some of the best star-studded rewatch podcasts to listen to.

'Pod Meets World' (Photo: Craig Sjodin) Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong take fans back to the days of ABC's TGIF lineup with Pod Meets World. The Boy Meets World stars launched their podcast last summer, rewatching every episode of the fan-favorite '90s series. They also bring on a lot of special guests, such as Mr. Feeny himself, William Daniels, and Adam Scott. Fans can also see Pod Meets World live, as the trio is currently touring. There are only a handful of dates left, including '90s Con Tampa in September and GalaxyCon Columbus in December. Check out the podcast's website for more information. prevnext

'Full House Rewind' and 'How Rude, Tanneritos!' Have mercy! Full House fans are getting a double dose of flashbacks. Dave Coulier launched his Full House podcast, Full House Rewind, around the same time Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber launched theirs, How Rude, Tanneritos! Both podcasts are more or less the same. They focus on rewatches, talk about their experience on the TGIF sitcom, and bring on special guests. However, with the different hosts, there are different perspectives, which is always interesting. Due to the strikes, Full House Rewind is taking a break until it's all resolved. It's likely that since How Rude, Tanneritos! is from iHeartPodcasts, Sweetin and Barber have a contract under them, allowing the podcast to continue. Full House Rewind, meanwhile, is from a different company. prevnext

'Drama Queens' It's time to take a trip back to Tree Hill. In 2021, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz launched their One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, Drama Queens. The trio rewatch episodes of the beloved WB-turned-CW drama, discuss their experiences (both good and bad), reflect on the early 2000s, and bring on special guests, including Tyler Hilton and, most recently, Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto. In 2022, the girls even went on tour. It wasn't long, but they brought special guests along for the ride. prevnext

'90210MG' Same zip code, different way of reliving all of the drama. Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling take fans back to Beverly Hills with 90210mg. Launching in 2020, the duo, who are definitely as close in real life as Taylor and Donna were on Beverly Hills, 90210, have been rewatching the beloved drama, giving their hot takes, and bringing special guests along. From Gabrielle Carteris to Dean Cain, and even a special episode with plenty of familiar voices to celebrate the life of Joe E. Tata, 90120mg has it all. prevnext

'And That's What You REALLY Missed' Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have teamed up once again to give the Gleeks a podcast. This time, it's a rewatch. The two former Glee co-stars launched their podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed, in late 2022. Along with the rewatches, they also bring on special guests like creator Ryan Murphy and their former co-stars Chris Colfer and Heather Morris, among many others. The duo were also live from the annual Snixxmas charity drive in memory of Naya Rivera, which benefits Alexandria House. Kevin McHale recently replied to a fan on Twitter asking about whether the strike will affect them. The actor said that since they have a contract with iHeart, they are good to continue recording podcasts as they're working under a previously established contract "from a non-struck work company." So fans won't have to worry about any delays. prevnext

'Wizards of Waverly Pod' (Photo: Ron Tom/Disney Channel via Getty Images) Wizards of Waverly Place stars David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone have been reliving their Disney days with Wizards of Waverly Pod. Only launching earlier this year, the two have been rewatching the beloved Disney Channel series, taking fan questions, and discussing their experiences on the children's network. They have also brought on special guests, such as Hayley Kiyoko and even Selena Gomez. In July, DeLuise and Stone announced that they are taking a break from the podcast until the strike is over. Only 25 episodes have released, but it's still enough to keep fans busy for a while. prevnext