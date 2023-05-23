ABC's 'Company You Keep' Replacement Revealed After Cancellation

It's still sad that Milo Ventimiglia won't be returning to us in the form of another season of The Company You Keep, and to add more salt to the wound, ABC's fall schedule has revealed what will be replacing it. The Company You Keep aired on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET, and in the fall, The Wonderful World of Disney will be taking over all three hours on Sundays, which really, could be a lot worse.

Granted, The Company You Keep was at a slight disadvantage when it was airing because it was following America's Funniest Home Videos and American Idol. It's sad to not see the series on the schedule, but even if it was renewed for a second season, it still wouldn't be on the schedule due to ABC's strike-proof lineup. All scripted series have been held off for midseason or later, so even so, The Company You Keep wouldn't even be returning until January or later.

In Milo Ventimiglia's first big post-This Is Us TV role, The Company You Keep followed a con artist and an undercover CIA agent crossing paths and all that comes with it. Unfortunately, after just one season, ABC axed the series. There's always the possibility that the series could be saved elsewhere since shows have switched networks before after being saved, but as of now, the Nicolettis are done for, and The Wonderful World of Disney will be replacing it.

Since ABC likely won't be releasing its midseason schedule until the fall at the very latest, we won't know what else will be replacing The Company You Keep for a while. It may take some time to get used to since fans were probably just starting to warm up to the drama, and now with the almost entirely unscripted lineup in the fall, that will take even more time to get used to. Luckily all episodes are available to stream on Hulu, so while it may be canceled, fans can still watch as much as they want to, thanks to streaming.

Hopefully, ABC will announce premiere dates for its fall lineup soon, and even though The Company You Keep will no longer be on the schedule, there will still be plenty of series to look forward to. At the very least, it shouldn't take Milo Ventimiglia long to find another show; maybe he can even appear on Justin Hartley's new CBS series.