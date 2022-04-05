Popular FX Series Ending After Upcoming Season

✖

One of FX's most popular series is nearing its end. The network on Tuesday officially renewed its critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall for a sixth and final season, according to Deadline. The final season renewal comes as Snowfall nears the end of its currently airing fifth season, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, April 20.

Co-created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall originally premiered in 2017 and is set in Los Angeles in the 1980s. The series focuses on the crack cocaine epidemic and follows the stories of several characters, largely focusing on Damson Idris' Franklin Saint, a young drug dealer. The series also stars Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Sergio Paris-Mencheta, and Isaiah John.

Throughout its run on FX, Snowfall has remained a steady performer for the network. Season 5, according to Deadline, is currently pacing to be the show's most-watched season ever. The season is up 6% from the equivalized first six episodes of Season 4 and up 55% from Season 3. Several seasons have even earned 100% perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, with the series as a whole earning an 87% critic rating. In announcing the final season renewal, Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, reflected on the show's success, sharing, "today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season." Grad applauded the series as "an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s."

"I couldn't imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX," Idris, who also produces, added. "I'm incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to 'Franklin Saint' will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I've made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud."

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. New episodes of Snowfall Season 5 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.