Hit FX Show Finally Returning After Lengthy Hiatus

Donald Glover‘s Atlanta finally has a premiere date for Season 3, three years after the acclaimed comedy’s second season ended. The first two episodes of the new season will debut on FX March 24, and will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The news comes almost two months after Glover released a very spooky teaser on Halloween. Another teaser will air during ESPN and ABC’s coverage of NBA Christmas Day games.

The new season was filmed almost entirely in Europe, with Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) joining Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry) for a successful tour overseas. The group has to adjust to the newfound success they always dreamed of having, even though they are outsiders in their new surroundings. After Glover and his team finished filming Season 3 over the summer, they immediately started work on Season 4 in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.” Season 3 will be the first with episodes released on Hulu during the season. The first two seasons are still available on the streaming platform.

Glover began ramping up interest in Atlanta over Halloween weekend in October when he suddenly returned to Twitter. He shared a link to a site where viewers could watch a strange one-minute teaser that opens with shots of European locations before Paper Boi is seen sitting in a gaudy room and wearing a sweatshirt with “FAKE” printed on it.

Atlanta was created by Glover and launched on FX in 2016. The show was an instant critical success and continued to earn acclaim for its second season, which aired in 2018. After Season 2 ended, FX renewed the show for Season 3 in 2018 and then Season 4 in 2019. The show was already pushed back because of Glover’s schedule but was delayed even further due to the coronavirus pandemic. Glover now has a development deal with Amazon Studios, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the contract does allow him to work with FX on more seasons of Atlanta if he wishes to do so.

Atlanta‘s first season won Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, with both awards going to Glover. Comedian Katt Williams won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his appearance in Season 2.