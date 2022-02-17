‘Fargo’ Season 5 Fate Revealed at FX

The fate of Fargo Season 5 at FX has finally been revealed. According to TV Line, the hit drama series will return for new episodes, but no premiere has been announced. Additionally, the network revealed that Season 5 storyline will take place in 2019, and is based around a kidnapping. An enigmatic tagline for the season asks, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

In a statement on the renewal news, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said, “Noah [Hawley, creator] and Warren [Littlefield, executive producer] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo, and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.” MGM president of scripted television Michael Wright separately added, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television.” Wright added, “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Season 4 of Fargo came to a close in November, after a tumultuous filming schedule that was faced with halts and reshoots. Following the finale, Hawley spoke with GQ about how he was feeling in the wake of the big conclusion. “I feel a great sense of relief because there was a few months where it wasn’t clear when, or if we could get it done,” he shared. “But we did manage to go back to Chicago in late August and get 13 more days of photography and to finish it.”

Hawley continued, “I don’t see, when I watch it, any compromises that were made. I think the last two hours are as grand a statement as we could have made even had we not had that break in production. I think everyone came back determined to finish and to make something great.”

Finally, Hawley also addressed his Season 5 plans, at the time, saying, “I don’t mind the question. I felt bad about the question in previous years when I wasn’t, and I didn’t have a real answer. This Fargo experiment has been one of the most rewarding, creative experiences of my life, and telling stories in this style…it’s a crime story that is not about crime, ultimately, where magic realism is available to me and comedy is available to me.”

He added, “I have not found another type of story that is as expansive. So yeah, I’m kicking around something. I don’t know how quickly it would come together, but I do feel like there’s still more to say about the America that we live in and the ways in which it pushes people both to be their best selves and to be their worst selves.”