‘Snowfall’ Season 4: FX Renews John Singleton-Created Series Following His Death

One of FX’s top shows received some good news recently as Snowfall was tabbed for a fourth season.

The decision was made public on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The news comes just months after the loss of the series’ creator, John Singleton.

The Oscar-nominated producer died in April after suffering a stroke. This occurred just prior to the release of the show’s third season on July 10.

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” said FX co-president of original programming Nick Grad in a statement. “We are grateful to [executive producers] Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

Prior to his success with Snowfall, Singleton rose to fame for his work on Boyz n the Hood in 1991 when he was just 24 years old. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director. His resume also includes films such as Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers.

He also played a role in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story when he directed the series’ fifth episode.

During the red carpet premiere of the new season, members of the Snowfall shared their thoughts on the impact Singleton had on them and the show. The star of the show, Damson Idris, spoke very highly about the show’s creator, citing the way “he empowered people” and built up everyone’s confidence.

Fellow actor, Carter Hudson, told reporters on the carpet, “I guess I hope that he’s proud of the way we finished it. I hope he’s proud of what we can do going forward.”

Snowfall follows several characters in a 1980’s version of Los Angeles. The crime drama focuses on the first crack epidemic. Along with Idris and Hudson, the series also stars Emily Rios, Sergio Paris-Mencheta and Isaiah John.

The show debuted in 2016. The current season airs on Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. ET.

FX also announced that Donald Glover’s Atlanta was renewed for a fourth season, as well. This comes despite Season 3 having yet to air or even begin production.