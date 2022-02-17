Popular FX Series Ending After Upcoming Season

Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed FX comedy Atlanta is coming to an end after its fourth season. The show took a lengthy hiatus after its second season, which ended back in May 2018. Season 3 will finally debut on March 24 and episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

“Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of this series,” FX chief John Landgraf told reporters during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, reports Entertainment Tonight. Glover also attended, noting that he once wanted Atlanta to end after two seasons. “I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was… It really was what we were going through and what we talked about,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Community actor, who also performed as a rapper under the name Childish Gambino, later explained that his show is ending “perfectly.” Co-star Zazie Beetz added that she is “glad we’re ending on a peak instead of petering out.” Brian Tyree Henry also noted it “just naturally felt like it was time” to end the show.

Although Glover doesn’t have immediate plans to return to Atlanta after finishing Season 4, he said they are all open to coming back down the road. If people want to do it, then yeah,” Glover said. “If there’s a reason.”

Atlanta debuted to widespread critical acclaim on FX in 2016. The second season aired in 2018, and FX renewed the show for a third season. Although Glover’s schedule kept him from returning to Atlanta immediately, FX still renewed the show for a fourth season in 2019. Glover and his co-stars then shot Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back, with Season 3 filmed mostly in Europe and Season 4 in Atlanta. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected,” Landgraf said Thursday. “Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Glover stars in Atlanta as Earn, who is managing his cousin Paper Boi’s (Henry) budding rap career with their friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield). Beetz plays Earn’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Van. In Season 3, the group will head to Europe for Paper Boi’s tour and to handle his surprising success.

Although Atlanta is ending, this will definitely not be the last we’ve heard from Glover. He now has a development deal with Amazon Studios and is slated to star ina series inspired by the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was expected to star with Glover, but she dropped out over creative differences with Glover.

