'One Chicago': Fates for 'Chicago P.D.', 'Fire' and 'Med' Revealed

Chicago's finest are staying put. Deadline reports that NBC has renewed the One Chicago franchise for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Chicago Fire will return for Season 13, Chicago P.D. will return for Season 12, and Chicago Med will join its siblings in the Season 10 club. The renewal comes just two months after the trio came back from hiatus following the dual Hollywood strikes last year. All three shows will consist of only 13 episodes for the current seasons.

The One Chicago franchise has continued to dominate NBC, with Chicago Fire leading the franchise and averaging 12.6 million viewers and up almost 250 percent in the demo. P.D. takes second place with an average of 12 million viewers, but leads in the demo increase with almost 290 percent. Meanwhile, Med kicks off One Chicago Wednesdays but rounds out the trio with an average of 10.5 million viewers and is up just over 140 percent in the demo.

As the franchise continues to grow and continue, more stars have been leaving. Last season, One Chicago saw seven stars exit across the three shows. Already, Chicago Fire has lost two stars this season, and Tracy Spiridakos is set to depart from Chicago P.D. later this season. As for Chicago Med, Blindspot and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Luke Mitchell joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center staff as new ER doctor Mitchell Ripley.

NBC has also renewed Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU for their 24th and 26th seasons, respectively, with Law & Order: Organized Crime still to be decided. These mark the latest decisions by the network for next season. The network recently axed Dick Wolf's LA Fire and Rescue and Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge. It also previously handed out early renewals to freshman dramas Found and The Irrational, and there are many more decisions on the way.

The One Chicago shows are over halfway through their current seasons, but there is still plenty to look forward to. Brian Tee is returning to Chicago Med to direct after departing last season, and who knows what else could happen or who might return, whether in front of the camera or behind it. While the new seasons won't be premiering until likely sometime this fall, new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on Wednesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.