'Chicago Med' Adds 'Blindspot' Alum to Season 9 Cast

Chicago Med is getting a new doctor. It was previously revealed that Blindspot alum Luke Mitchell has joined the cast of the NBC medical drama as Emergency Department doctor Mitch Ripley. He has a "troubled past" and a history with Oliver Platt's Dr. Charles, but as of now, what that history is has yet to be revealed. While the role is only recurring for now, there is a possibility for it to grow into series regular, but that all probably depends on the story and how well he is received.

The NBC drama marks Mitchell's first TV role since appearing on the third season of ABC's now-canceled Big Sky. He is also known for the short-lived CW series The Republic of Sarah, NBC's Blindspot, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and many more. From the looks of new photos released by NBC for Chicago Med Season 9, it seems Dr. Ripley's going to be turning some heads and having some intense conversations with Dr. Charles.

(Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Luke Mitchell's addition comes on the heels of several Chicago Med stars leaving last season, such as Guy Lockard, Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, and Nick Gehlfuss. Hopefully, no one else leaves Chicago Med, at least not anytime soon, but at least Dr. Mitch Ripley will be keeping things interesting in the E.D. Since Chicago Med is generally set in the E.D., fans should be seeing a lot of him.

Meanwhile, the series should also be digging deeper into Dr. Charles' backstory with Dr. Ripley. Due to Ripley's troubled background, he was introduced to Dr. Charles, but what that means and how they got along should be interesting to find out. With Chicago Med right around the corner, it won't be long until all is revealed. It's definitely going to be something to look forward to.

(Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Since Chicago Med will only have 13 episodes, it's hard to predict how many episodes Mitchell will be in. It's safe to assume he will be in a lot of episodes due to his character's position and the type of storyline he has. Hopefully the recurring role will turn into a series regular one, especially since Med is already confirmed to be returning for Season 10.

Don't miss Luke Mitchell's debut on Chicago Med as Dr. Mitch Ripley on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are currently streaming on Peacock, so be sure to catch up before it's too late to do so.