'Chicago Fire': Kara Killmer Explains Why She's Leaving the Show

Kara Killmer will soon be leaving Chicago Fire after almost 10 seasons. The actress joined the NBC drama in Season 3 as a replacement for Lauren German, portraying paramedic Sylvie Brett. She's been the one constant on Ambulance 61 amidst numerous changes, so it's going to be hard to say goodbye. With One Chicago going through major casting changes as of late, Killmer tells TV Insider why it was time to bid farewell to Firehouse 51.

"I think this is definitely the natural conclusion for Sylvie's character arc," Killmer explained. "I am so selfishly delighted over the fact that she came to Chicago because she was a jilted bride, left at the altar by her high school boyfriend in Fowlerton, Indiana, and then ends up after 10 years across the aisle from the love of her life and obviously the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland. So it's such a satisfying ending for my character."

It's such a full-circle moment for Sylvie, and it shows how far she's come since initially joining Firehouse 51 all those years ago. After Jesse Spencer left Chicago Fire in Season 10, there was no telling how the series would continue Matt and Sylvie's relationship. The two struggled to keep up with the long distance at first and even broke up because it was too much. However, with Spencer appearing in a couple Season 11 episodes, it was hard to deny that the feelings were obviously still there between the two. The proposal in the Season 11 finale sealed the deal, and it's everything that Sylvie deserves and more, as well as Matt.

Even though it's going to be sad to say goodbye to yet another Chicago Fire star, at least fans won't have to worry about the show killing off another character. With Sylvie moving to Portland with Matt, their next chapter is just beginning. Hopefully, this will leave the door open for either of them to return, as Kara Killmer says she "would be happy to come back."

With a show like Chicago Fire, it's always hard to tell how it will send off a character and if it will be good or bad. So Sylvie marrying Matt and moving to Portland is the best way that the show could have written her off. Make sure to tune in for the wedding of the year and for Kara Killmer's goodbye on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.