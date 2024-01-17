'Chicago P.D.': More Details on Tracy Spiridakos' Exit

More details have been released about Tracy Spiridakos' upcoming exit from Chicago P.D. It was previously announced the actress will be departing from the NBC drama in the upcoming 11th season. Spiridakos joined the series towards the end of Season 4 and officially joined as a series regular in Season 5 as a replacement for Sophia Bush. She grew into much more as Detective Hailey Upton, and it's going to be hard to say goodbye.

With only 13 episodes of Chicago P.D. this season due to the strikes, that gives fans not much time left with Hailey. Luckily, she won't be leaving the Intelligence Unit as early as some may have thought. Showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine Spiridakos gave them "a lot of leeway, which is a very kind thing to do, so we have a full season with her. We'll have plenty of time to come up with a very satisfying ending for her character."

Spiridakos' exit comes on the heels of on-screen husband Jesse Lee Soffer, who left towards the beginning of Season 10. His departure and the aftermath left Upstead in a complicated place, as Soffer's Jay Halstead was initially only supposed to be in Bolivia for a few months but he kept extending his stay and barely calling Hailey. The final episodes of Season 10 saw Hailey struggling with her marriage. Sigan promises that there will be a conclusion, but at this point, it could really go either way for her.

"I do think there will be closure," Sigan shared. "I do think that we're going to see Upton deal with a lot of what happened last year with the fallout and find her way through it and find her way out to eh other side – and to a better side for her character." Hailey will also find her way to a "healthy, better side, so there will be closure."

As for the Upstead closure and bringing back Jesse Lee Soffer, Sigan says there are "no plans to bring him back at this point for anything, but I never say never." Soffer did direct an episode of Season 10 after he exited, and he is reportedly dating Tracy Spiridakos. So there is always the possibility he could make an appearance, even if it is brief, just enough to bring Upstead the much-needed closure they need and deserve. Chicago P.D. is unpredictable, but hopefully, however Hailey Upton's story ends, it is a satisfying one for both her and the fans.

Tune in on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET for the Season 11 premiere of Chicago P.D.